Turkey reports 4,883 COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths

Turkey confirmed 4,883 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 390 symptomatic patients, the Health Ministry said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The country's overall case tally is now over 5.4 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,576 with 52 new fatalities.

As many as 5,937 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the number of recoveries past 5.2 million.

Over 60.1 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 736.

The country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter also announced the number of vaccines administered across the country while adding that at least 54% of adults over 18 in Turkey vaccinated with at least a single dose of a COVID-19 jab.