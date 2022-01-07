Cavushoglu, Amreyev discuss latest developments in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavushoglu held a telephone conversation on 7 January 2022, Trend reports citing press service of OTS.
The Secretary General and the Foreign Minister exchanged views on the latest developments in Member State Kazakhstan, reiterating OTS’s support to the Government and people of this brotherly country.
