Meeting between Erdogan and Pashinyan in Prague to help normalize relations, source says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet on Thursday in Prague on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and discuss with him the prospects for normalizing relations between the two countries. This will be their first face-to-face meeting, a source in Ankara's diplomatic circles said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Face-to-face meetings are always more productive than telephone conversations. This fully applies to the upcoming talks between the President of Turkey and the Prime Minister of Armenia. Progress can be made in Prague both on the issue of normalizing relations between Ankara and Yerevan, and on preparing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the source said.