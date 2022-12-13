Greece continues to increase tension, Turkish defense minister says

Greece continues to raise tensions with regards to its ties with Türkiye, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Dec. 12 warning Greek politicians to avoid provocative actions for their domestic political considerations, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“Greece is making every attempt to increase the tension with unreasonable, illogical and unlawful demands and claims, with constant provocative actions and aggressive rhetoric,” Akar said in his address to the commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces.

All kinds of “unfair and unlawful” actions of Greece were given the necessary response in the diplomatic field within the scope of reciprocity, he stated.

“It is not possible for us to allow any fait accompli. Our expectation is that some Greek politicians and military figures immediately abandon their intransigent and provocative attitudes for domestic political purposes, focus on solving problems through dialogue, and learn from history,” Akar said.

“Those who want their future to be good should turn from the mistakes of yesterday and today,” he added.

Akar also said that despite the statements of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) regarding the allegations that it used chemical weapons, there are those who continue to “slander.”

The minister was referring to the allegations by the PKK affiliated reports that the TAF used chemical weapons in its cross border operations in Iraq.

“Our delegation from the Land Forces Command conducted examinations in the region and collected samples. These samples were examined by experts in the laboratories of the health minister. As a result, they openly reported that there was no evidence of any chemical weapons,” Akar stated.