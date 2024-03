BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Convoy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security has been involved in a traffic accident in Idil district of Sirnak province, Trend reports via TRT.

As a result of the accident, one policeman was killed, three people were injured, including two policemen.

“May God rest the soul of the deceased and send recovery to the victims,” the president said in connection with the incident.

