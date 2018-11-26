Mexico to deport about 500 migrants who 'violently' tried to 'illegally' cross the U.S. Border

26 November 2018 05:41 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico will deport about 500 migrants who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. border, according to the Mexican Interior Ministry in a statement, Reuters reported.

The statement added that Mexican authorities had contained the protest at the crossing between Tijuana and San Diego and that, despite heightened tensions there, Mexico would not send military forces to control 7,417 migrants from a caravan currently amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

