President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation attends General Meeting of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. On February 20, 2025, the General Meeting of ANAS was held in the building of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports citing TurkicWorld.

The meeting was opened by the President of ANAS, Academician Mr. Isa Habibbeyli, who drew attention to the issues on the agenda of the General Meeting.

Speaking at the event President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova emphasized the activities of the Foundation in preserving, researching, and promoting in the international arena the rich cultural heritage of Turkic nations. Noting that ANAS is one of the most important partners of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova stressed that various conferences and seminars are held jointly organized with the Academy.

She expressed her deep gratitude to Mr. Isa Habibbeyli for his support and active participation in the international conference held by the Foundation at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on the occasion of the 950th anniversary of “Divani Lughat-it-Türk”, one of the most valuable treasures of the Turkic world and world culture in general.

In her speech, Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova highlighted that the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, together with ANAS, is carrying out preparatory work for the high-level organization of the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress. She also spoke about prospects for future cooperation and the upcoming international scientific conference on ashig art.

She expressed her belief that, thanks to the close cooperation of scientists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, mutual relations would be strengthened and developed, and cultural and scientific initiatives would further expand. She wished the scientists success in their endeavors.

The event was attended by Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues Farah Aliyeva; Minister of Science and Education Mr. Emin Amrullayev; Chairman of the Science and Education Committee of the Milli Majlis Mr. Anar Isgandarov; Chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Famil Mustafayev; President of the Turkish Academy of Sciences Professor Muzaffar Şeker (online) Member of the Board of Directors of the Hong Kong Korean Academy of the PRC Professor Li Lei (online); members of the Presidium of ANAS; deputies; full and corresponding members of the Academy; directors of ANAS and its affiliated scientific institutions and organizations; rectors of higher education institutions; and other distinguished guests.