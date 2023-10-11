Azerbaijan sees increase in tax revenues collected in 9M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijani State Tax Service saw an increase in tax revenues collected from January through September 2023, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Thus, in the reporting period, tax revenues collected by the State Tax Service increased by 22.6 percent year-on-year, totaling 12.8 billion manat ($7.5 billion).

At the same time, during this period, tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector grew by 19.3 percent, reaching 7.4 billion manat ($4.3 billion), compared to the same period the previous year.

"To sustain this positive trend in tax revenues, we will continue our efforts to enhance business environment transparency and improve tax administration," the minister added.