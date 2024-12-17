Azerbaijan devises e-notification system, mechanism for releasing collateral-based goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan has developed methodological manuals in the area of revenue collection, an electronic notification system, and a mechanism for releasing goods based on collateral, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said at the customs business forum today, Trend reports.

According to him, fees, customs duties, and taxes amounted to 18 percent of the 2023 state budget and 5.2 percent of GDP.

“Last year, customs revenues to the budget increased by 12.4 percent compared to 2022,” he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel