Ilham Aliyev meets president of French SADE company

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Director General of the French SADE company Patrick Leleu in Paris.

SADE's activities in the Smart City project and in the field of irrigation in Azerbaijan were hailed at the meeting.

Patrick Leleu expressed SADE’s intention to continue its activity in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s support for SADE's activities in the country. The head of state described irrigation as one of the key priority areas in Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.

