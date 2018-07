Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of France Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President in front of the Elysee Palace.

French President Emmanuel Macron greeted President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for official photos.

