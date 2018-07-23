Azerbaijan's relations with Italy, France contribute to co-op with EU

23 July 2018 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev, Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The visits of the Italian president to Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani president to France are an indicator of the dynamic and comprehensive development of relations, the Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said at a press conference July 23.

He noted that the development of relations with France and Italy is an important contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Baku on July 18-19. Azerbaijan and Italy signed four documents during the visit.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Paris on July 19-20. Meetings with representatives of 11 big French companies were held and agreements worth more than $2 billion were signed during the visit

