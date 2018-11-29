Azerbaijani president phones People’s Artist Tahir Salahov

29 November 2018 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

On November 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to People`s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, hero of Socialist Labor, holder of state prizes Tahir Salahov.

The president praised the activity of prominent representative of the contemporary art school of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov and congratulated him on receiving "Labor" Order 1st Class.

Salahov thanked President Aliyev for the phone call and congratulations. He expressed deep gratitude to the president for awarding him the highest state prize of Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev wished Salahov robust health and new success in his activities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
INPEX Vice-President: We are looking for more business opportunities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:04
Share of private sector in Azerbaijani ICT market reaches 87% (PHOTO)
ICT 12:57
Qatar offers Azerbaijan to join transit agreement with Turkey
Business 11:45
Azerbaijani wine producer seeks foreign sales markets (Exclusive)
Economy 10:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:23
Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:11
Latest
Vice premier: China to bolster energy ties with Russia through investment
China 13:34
Commercial Director of AzerTelecom talks about financial technologies (FinTech)
ICT 13:34
Winning presidential candidate of Georgia says she will spare no efforts for state unity
Georgia 13:30
Japan supports enhancement road maintenance practices in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 13:28
Kyrgyz FM and French Ambassador discuss issues of reciprocal visits at top and high levels
Kyrgyzstan 13:24
Iran, Pakistan military leadership discuss defense cooperation
Politics 13:22
PKK representative detained in Turkey
Turkey 13:17
Explosion in Turkey leaves 2 injured and 1 dead
Turkey 13:15
INPEX Vice-President: We are looking for more business opportunities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:04