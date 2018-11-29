Azerbaijani president phones People’s Artist Tahir Salahov

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

On November 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to People`s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, hero of Socialist Labor, holder of state prizes Tahir Salahov.

The president praised the activity of prominent representative of the contemporary art school of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov and congratulated him on receiving "Labor" Order 1st Class.

Salahov thanked President Aliyev for the phone call and congratulations. He expressed deep gratitude to the president for awarding him the highest state prize of Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev wished Salahov robust health and new success in his activities.

