Turkish president supports Azerbaijani counterpart’s recommendation to France (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group is a mediation group, so France, as a co-chair country, should act as a mediator, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

President Erdogan was commenting on the resolution of the French parliament on the recognition of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", Trend reports on Dec. 4.

“By its latest actions, France lost the right of the mediator,” President Erdogan said.

The Turkish president hopes that first of all, France will get rid of President Emmanuel Macron.

"Macron is a disaster for France,” the president added. “In fact, France is going through an extremely dangerous period with Macron. I hope that France will get rid of such a disaster as Macron. My dear brother Ilham Aliyev has recommended something to France. He said that if France loves the Armenians so much, then let him give them Marseilles. I recommend the same."