French parliament loses ability to be serious partner – Turkish Grand National Assembly
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4
Trend:
The French parliament has lost its ability to be a serious partner, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said.
Sentop was commenting on the resolution of the French parliament on the recognition of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", Trend reports on Dec. 4.
"Parliamentarians who have decided to recognize the lands that the French government unconditionally accepts as the Azerbaijan lands - as an independent state, cannot be considered serious," the chairman said. "We call on the French government to be serious, we believe in the wisdom of the French people. We hope that they will not take this absurd decision seriously."
