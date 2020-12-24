Georgian president congratulates her Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Your Excellency, it is my pleasure to congratulate You, on behalf of the people of Georgia and on my own, on your birthday,” Zourabichvili said. “This day is an opportunity to reflect on the historical friendship between our two nations, rooted in centuries of common struggle. Our partnership is based on honesty and on the understanding that our challenges can be met with cooperation.”

“It saddens me to know that You are celebrating your birthday while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on across the world,” the Georgian president said. “But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. In this phase of the global crisis, we will continue to move forward through solidarity and through global equality, as vaccines start to be deployed across the world.”

“I also want to use this opportunity to emphasize how important peace in our region is,” Zourabichvili said. “I once again welcome the restoration of peace, vital for the entire region and for our common development, prosperity, and stability.”

“I remain convinced that the world will come out of the current crisis with more unity and stronger than before,” Zourabichvili said. “Once this pandemic subsides, I look forward to welcoming you to Georgia.”

“Mr. President, on your birthday, let me convey to You and to your family my wishes of health, strength and prosperity,” the Georgian president said. “Warm and best wishes to Mrs. Mehriban.”