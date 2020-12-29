Azerbaijan brings back children imprisoned in Iraq - Foriegn Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry continued to work this year towards improving the legal status of Azerbaijani citizens living abroad, rendering legal assistance to them in civil, family and criminal cases, eliminating the difficulties they faced in foreign countries, the Foreign Ministry told Trend on Dec. 29.

As a result of the evacuation process carried out towards the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq in 2020, 194 children - Azerbaijani citizens who stayed in Iraqi prisons and orphanages were safely returned to the country and after appropriate rehabilitation was transferred to relatives.