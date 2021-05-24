King of Saudi Arabia congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"Your Excellency, my brother Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, it is on the occasion of your country’s national holiday - the Republic Day that we extend our sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency," King of Saudi Arabia said. "We wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity."