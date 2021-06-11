Azerbaijani army consolidating in liberated lands - Trend TV (VIDEO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has organized a media tour of modular military units created in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The film crew of the Trend Karabakh bureau visited the military unit and viewed the conditions created.

During the media tour, it was noted that the main goal is to create modern military units equipped with modern equipment for organizing the service and combat activities of the personnel of the Ministry of Defense in the liberated territories, as well as creating living conditions for military personnel.