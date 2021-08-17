Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani positions in different directions (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani positions in different directions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian forces located in Arazdayan settlement of Vedi district, using sniper rifles, guns and machine guns, periodically fired at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement, Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from 10:55 to 14:20 (GMT+4) on Aug.17.

Besides, from 11:18 to 13:37, the Armenian forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Istisu village (Kalbajar district) and Galakand village (Gadabay district) from the positions in Goysu and Shishgaya settlements of Chambarak district using various caliber weapons.

The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

The personnel of the Azerbaijani troops suffered no casualties.

The current situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani servicemen.