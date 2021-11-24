Armenia completely changes Yerevan’s architecture - Azerbaijani Presidential Administration official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Armenia completely changed Yerevan’s architecture, razed the Yerevan fortress, only the Blue Mosque remained there, head of the department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Fuad Akhundov said at the conference "Great Return: Revival of Culture", Trend reports.

Akhundov said that 850 buildings were destroyed in Armenia.

"The Armenians proclaim to the whole world that Yerevan is an ancient city, but they destroyed history, completely changed 2,000 toponyms," head of the department said.

Akhundov said that the Armenians want to erase the traces of Azerbaijani culture, they tried to misappropriate the Albanian churches.

"The Armenians also destroyed and sold Azerbaijani territories during the occupation," head of the department said.

"As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed, the Armenians wanted to erase our historical roots," Akhundov added. "Even after World War II, there was not such destruction. We must involve the international community in this issue."