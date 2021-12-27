Azerbaijan to appeal to int’l courts on number of conventions – FM (UPDATE)

Title Changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Azerbaijan will apply to international courts on a number of conventions in the near future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference following the results of the year in the field of foreign policy, Trend reports on Dec. 27.

"These are conventions on the damage caused to the ecology and the environment in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as on the illegal use of energy resources and natural resources," the minister said.

Speaking about taking practical steps to fulfill the points of the trilateral statement, Bayramov noted that the Azerbaijani state, expressing its position, carried out work in this direction within the framework of existing platforms, as well as platforms created for this purpose in 2021.

“The main priority of foreign policy is the development of relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats and in the context of the new realities that have arisen after the 44-day second Karabakh war,” he said.