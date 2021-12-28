UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28

Trend:

Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan, allow me to convey my heartfelt congratulations for your 60th birthday and wish you the best of health and happiness.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has made progress in all spheres of life, improving the welfare of its people. Azerbaijan is also playing a very active role in multilateral organizations, including the United Nations, demonstrating its strong commitment to multilateralism and shared responsibility.

The United Nations has always enjoyed excellent cooperation and partnership with Azerbaijan. Next year, we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership, which is going to be important milestone and opportunity to reflect on the collective achievements, as well as prospects for future collaboration. We are looking forward to continuing our support to the Government of Azerbaijan in the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.