Goal reached as result of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian public figures – Russian MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
Trend:
The goal was reached as a result of the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian public figures, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 30.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Indian MoD notifies positive indigenisation list of sub-systems, assemblies to achieve self-reliance in Defence
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly renovated Nizami Ganjavi Park (PHOTO/VIDEO)
New Year celebration organized for children in need of special care, orphans at initiative of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Preservation, development of good-neighborly relations - priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy - MFA
Azerbaijan adapts training program of Higher Military Academy to programs of Turkish military schools – MoD
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on lump-sum financial assistance to low-income families
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on providing one-time financial assistance to private nationwide TV, radio broadcasters