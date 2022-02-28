EU special rep for South Caucasus thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance rendered to Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance rendered to Ukraine, Trend reports referring to Klaar's message on Twitter.
The Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) sent medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine upon the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to render humanitarian assistance in case of an emergency situation.
A plane with medical supplies took off on February 27.
