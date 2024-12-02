From center to edge: EU leans right

On December 1, the European Union entered a new political era with the inauguration of its retooled European Commission (EC). The event capped months of political wrangling, backroom negotiations, and institutional horse-trading, paving the way for a leadership team charged with tackling a laundry list of challenges set to shape Europe’s trajectory for the next five years.

The lineup, approved by the European Parliament on November 27, reflects the shifting sands of European politics. With 370 votes for and 282 against, the Ursula von der Leyen-led Commission faces high-stakes mandates in foreign policy, climate strategy, defense, and digital transformation. The appointments have already triggered heated debates across Brussels’ corridors of power, signaling that this will be a term defined as much by its ambitions as by its inevitable clashes.

Key Power Moves: Kallas and Fitto Take Center Stage

One of the standout picks is Kaja Kallas, the former Estonian Prime Minister, now the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Known for her hawkish stance on Russia and staunch advocacy for Ukraine, Kallas represents the Union’s doubling down on pressure against Moscow while strengthening its alignment with Washington and NATO.

Kallas’ To-Do List:

Fortify the EU’s sanctions regime against Russia.

Deepen partnerships with NATO and G7 allies.

Amplify support for Ukraine in its battle against Russian aggression.

While her appointment thrills Atlanticists, skeptics worry that her hardline rhetoric could alienate neutral players and complicate relationships with the Global South.

Meanwhile, Raffaele Fitto, a far-right heavyweight from Italy, has taken the helm as Vice-President of the Commission, marking an unprecedented ascension of a hard-right figure to such a senior position. Fitto’s portfolio includes overseeing multi-billion-euro regional development budgets—a move critics argue could funnel resources to conservative strongholds at the expense of the EU’s climate goals.

The Climate Conundrum: Ambition Meets Reality

The climate agenda gets a high-profile steward in Teresa Ribera, Spain’s former Minister for Environmental Transition, now Commissioner for Climate and Competition. Ribera’s primary task will be accelerating the EU’s flagship Fit for 55 program, which aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

Ribera’s Focus Areas:

Decarbonizing Europe’s industries and transportation systems.

Scaling up renewable energy infrastructure.

Financially supporting nations dependent on hydrocarbons.

Despite her credentials, Ribera’s record has detractors. Spain’s catastrophic floods during her tenure exposed vulnerabilities in disaster preparedness, raising doubts about her ability to lead the EU’s climate push under pressure.

Security First: Kubilius and the New Defense Portfolio

For the first time in EU history, defense gets a dedicated portfolio, with Andrius Kubilius, Lithuania’s former Prime Minister, taking charge. His appointment signals Brussels’ commitment to bolstering its strategic autonomy amid growing geopolitical threats, from Moscow to Beijing.

Kubilius’ Playbook:

Threat Analysis: Tackle state and non-state risks, from cyberattacks to terrorism and climate-related instability. Defense Tech Investments: Scale up Europe’s defense industry and cut reliance on non-EU suppliers. NATO Alignment: Ensure EU efforts complement existing NATO commitments. Joint Defense Initiatives: Foster collaboration among member states in arms development and military tech.

Kubilius’ portfolio reflects a bold leap toward European strategic autonomy. Yet, fears persist that bolstering EU defense capabilities could undermine NATO’s central role and strain transatlantic ties.

Industrial Policy: France Flexes Its Muscles

France scored a win with Stéphane Séjourné’s appointment as Commissioner for Industrial Policy. The move underscores Paris’ determination to dominate the EU’s industrial sovereignty narrative, a crucial lever for competing with economic powerhouses like the U.S. and China.

Séjourné’s Mandate:

Expand microelectronics production and green technology innovation.

Push Europe’s industries to meet climate goals while minimizing disruptions.

Fortify economic security by reducing dependency on global supply chains.

The appointment follows a bitter fallout between Thierry Breton, a key player in the previous Commission, and von der Leyen, with clashes over technological independence and industrial policy. Séjourné, viewed as a more cooperative figure, represents a recalibrated French push for influence, signaling a shift toward balancing national priorities with broader EU goals.

The Broader Shift: A Union Tilting Right

The revamped European Commission encapsulates the political rightward shift sweeping through Europe. The summer’s European Parliament elections saw a surge in support for right-centrist parties, led by the European People’s Party (EPP). Once a bastion of moderate conservatism, the EPP, under Manfred Weber, has recalibrated to appease growing nationalist and populist currents.

New EPP Priorities:

Tightened migration controls, including stricter border enforcement and redistribution mechanisms.

A renewed focus on defense autonomy, including expanded EU-NATO collaboration.

Economic protectionism, with initiatives like "Invest in Europe" aimed at bolstering domestic industries and reducing reliance on imports.

This pivot reflects the EU’s attempt to stay relevant to increasingly polarized electorates while navigating the fine line between adaptation and fragmentation.

High Stakes, High Expectations

The new European Commission enters a turbulent political landscape, juggling ambitions for unity with the realities of division. With the war in Ukraine, an unfolding energy crisis, climate imperatives, and the restructuring of global security systems dominating the agenda, the stakes have never been higher.

As the EU embarks on this transformative chapter, its ability to walk the tightrope of reform and cohesion will define whether it emerges as a decisive global player—or remains mired in the gridlock of compromise. For leaders like von der Leyen, Kallas, Kubilius, and Séjourné, the coming months will serve as both a proving ground and a pressure cooker.

In Brussels, the clock is ticking—and the world is watching.

Oliver Várhelyi: Hungary’s former Commissioner for Enlargement, was reassigned to oversee health and animal welfare. The move is widely viewed as a deliberate demotion, signaling the EU’s disapproval of Viktor Orbán’s authoritarian policies.

Marta Kos: Slovenia’s new Commissioner for Enlargement, now leads the charge on Ukraine’s EU accession. Kos has made clear her commitment to driving reforms in Kyiv and coordinating reconstruction efforts with G7 partners.

