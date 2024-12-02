Emin Agalarov elected Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was held in Baku. In addition to officials, the event was attended by representatives of more than 90 members of the Council - institutions and organizations working in various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, mechanical engineering, petrochemistry, banking, logistics and other areas, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries, noted the importance of the partnership mechanism of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in the context of diversifying economic and trade relations. It was said that the work carried out in the direction of implementing joint investment projects and realizing bilateral trade potential further strengthens ties between business circles, which contributes to the economic development of both countries.

Samad Gurbanov, who informed about the activities of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, created by the business circles of the two countries, spoke about the work carried out by the institution in the direction of developing trade and business ties between the two countries and supporting the interests of the Azerbaijani business community.

According to the agenda of the meeting, elections to the Board of the Council were held, Emin Agalarov, founder of Agalarov Development, became the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev and Director of Nardaran Invest LLC Gambar Benenyarli were elected as Deputy Chairmen.

The newly elected Chairman of the Board, Emin Agalarov, noted the importance of the Council’s activities in activating business dialogue between entrepreneurs and expanding partnership opportunities for the business communities of both countries.

At the event, Samed Gurbanov was awarded a Certificate of Honor for his contribution to the development of economic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

The Business Council, which has been operating since 2016, actively cooperates with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council and other government agencies and specialized public organizations of the two countries.