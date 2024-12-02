Creative marathon uniting talented youth from OIC countries starts in Shusha - ministry (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 2. A number of events will be held until December 6 as part of the "Shusha - the youth capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for 2024" program, Ulviya Zeynalova, an employee of the Department of Creative Industries and Digital Development of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"Among these events, I would like to especially note the creative marathon organized by the Ministry of Culture. The creative marathon is a platform that unites talented youth from the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. This event provides an opportunity for young people from various creative fields to create innovative and creative products," Zeynalova said.

According to her, at the event, young people from four creative clusters will split into teams and create various products.

"These are the areas of animation, cinema, design and fashion. The creative marathon has started today. It will last 24 hours, and on the 3rd, presentations will be held. Based on these presentations, the jury will determine the distinguished teams, and the products they have created will be presented," Zeynalova added.