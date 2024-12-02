Ceremony held to conclude “Shusha - Youth Capital of the Islamic World” program (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 2. A ceremony was held in connection with the completion of the "Shusha - the youth capital of the Islamic world" program.

The event was attended by about 300 official representatives of OIC member countries and observers, youth, and volunteers, Trend reports.

Advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Ramil Jabbarov spoke about the significance of the event and the history of the city of Shusha.

"We are proud to have you participate in this ceremony, which is being held in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan. The visit of youth representatives from Islamic countries to Azerbaijan will last until December 6," he said.

The Shusha International Youth Festival, Shusha Creative Workshop, International Festival - Competition of Young Performers of Classical Music of the Islamic World, Creative Marathon, G-Hub Summit on Gaming Technologies, Forum of Young Scientists of Islamic Countries - SINA, Forum of Youth Organizations of OIC Countries will also be organized.

To note, on April 17, 2024, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On measures related to the election of the city of Shusha as the "Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation" for 2024".