Azerbaijan hosts political consultations with Venezuela (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met today with Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Tatiana Pugh Moreno, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, and prospects of cooperation in the spheres of trade, energy, tourism, agriculture, culture, and education.

Noting the existence of an intensive political dialog between the two countries, as well as contacts within the framework of various visits and international events, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of such discussions in terms of defining concrete plans in various areas of cooperation.

Moreover, it was stressed that cooperation based on mutual support and solidarity within the framework of international organizations, especially the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, is a source of satisfaction, and the importance of further strengthening cooperation within multilateral platforms was noted.

At the same time, it was mentioned that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela will be celebrated in 2025, and the possibility of implementation of joint initiatives and activities in this direction was emphasized.

Tatiana Pugh Moreno congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) last month, the high level of organization of the event and noted that the outcome of COP29 is one of the important contributions to the efforts to combat climate change.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Ministries of the two countries also held the second round of political consultations.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the delegation of the Venezuelan side was headed by Deputy Minister Tatiana Pugh Moreno.

The prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela plans for further development of relations, joint initiatives, as well as other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed during the political consultations.