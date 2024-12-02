Azerbaijan, Georgia hold consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Regular consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia were held today in Tbilisi, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Georgian delegation was headed by Giorgi Tabatadze, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev, responsible officials of the foreign ministries of both countries, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Justice and the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministries of Justice and Internal Affairs of Georgia.

In the course of consular consultations, the two countries exchanged views on the current state and prospects of development of cooperation in the consular sphere, including the signing of bilateral documents. The sides held talks on the protection of the rights and freedoms of the citizens of the two countries and consular assistance and agreed to intensify cooperation to overcome difficulties. The sides exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of justice, migration, education, humanitarian issues, social protection, and other important areas and emphasized the importance of joint measures to strengthen ties in the relevant fields.

Following the talks, the heads of delegations of the two countries signed the minutes of the meeting.