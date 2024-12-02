Azerbaijan sees surge in pharmaceutical production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Pharmaceutical production in Azerbaijan reached a total value of 8.57 million manat ($5 million) from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the value of medicines produced increased by 12.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

“The production of pharmaceuticals in the country amounted to 7.64 million manat ($4.49 million) last year. As of November 1, the stock of finished products stood at 967,200 manat ($568,944),” the committee said.