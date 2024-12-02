US wants to see serious and credible political process in Syria - State Department

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
December 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The US wants to see serious and credible political process in Syria, said the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing, Trend reports.

"In the immediate term, what we want to see are de-escalation and protection of civilians and minority groups. But our overall policy remains the same. We want to see a serious and credible political process to end this civil war once and for all with a political settlement consistent with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. That resolution calls for a process facilitated by the United Nations where the Syrian regime and the opposition groups would negotiate a path forward for Syria," he said.

Miller said it's important that path to be Syrian-led and to have a process that ultimately leads towards elections.

"That's what we want to see over the long term. But in the short term, we want to see a de-escalation of the situation and protection of civilians," he explained.

A coalition of Syrian rebels launched a swift and coordinated assault, swiftly capturing Aleppo along with several towns in the neighboring Idlib and Hama provinces, according to the U.K.-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The offensive is being spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a militant group that evolved from the former al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra.

In response to the rebel advances, Syrian and Russian fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes targeting the newly captured rebel-held territories.

