Building of Azerbaijani honorary consulate in Kharkiv seriously damaged - MFA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

The building of the honorary consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv was seriously damaged as a result of air strikes on the territory where the consulate building is located, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, the car belonging to the consular officer fell into disrepair.

"Employees of the honorary consulate were not injured and are now in a safe place," the ministry said in a statement.