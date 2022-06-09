Azerbaijan conducts anti-corruption operation in several cities, regions; officials detained (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Main Anti-Corruption Department of Azerbaijan has conducted an operation in five cities and regions of the country, press service of Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Following the operation, officials of the State Service on Property Issues and municipalities were detained.

The press service said that in a criminal case being investigated by Main Anti-Corruption Department, in connection with the illegal actions of officials of the State Service on Property Issues under the Economy Ministry, it was found that the Head of the Shirvan city department of State Service Nazim Safarov, Head of the Ujar territorial department Amil Aslanov were involved in criminal acts.

Chairman of Dashsalakhli municipality of Gazakh region Asif Yusifov, Chairman of Gokhmug municipality of Sheki region Etibar Eyvazov and Deputy Head of Department for analyzing and forecasting socio-economic development of the Office of the Head of Executive Power of Kurdamir region Ruslan Aliyev were involved in criminal acts together with the persons previously accused in the case.

The indicated persons, having colluded with the Head of the sector of department for State committee on land management and geodesy Ildirim Mammadov and other defendants, received bribes from individuals for providing a positive conclusion on the transfer in the ownership, use and lease of land plots that are in municipal ownership in period from 2020 through 2022.

The above-mentioned persons (10 people) were charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan Republic - 308.2 (abuse of official powers that entailed grave consequences), 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3 (receiving a bribe on a large scale), 312.1 (giving a bribe) and other articles, measures of restraint in the form of arrest, house arrest and other measures of restraint were chosen in relation to them.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing.