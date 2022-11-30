Azerbaijani researchers from Iran witness consequences of Armenian vandalism in Fuzuli

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani researchers from Tabriz, who work in the field of rights protection of the Iranian Azerbaijanis and currently reside in France, visited Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city after Aghdam and Shusha, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Chairperson of the Human Rights Protection Committee Jala Tabrizli and human rights activist, and writer-researcher Mashallah Razmi witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism in Fuzuli, as well.

The employee of the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan Araz Imanov informed the guests about Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

Imanov noted that Fuzuli city and villages of the Fuzuli district were completely destroyed, and historical and cultural monuments were subjected to vandalism.

Tabrizli and Razmi also visited the Fuzuli International Airport. They were informed that on the lands liberated from the occupation as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War, large-scale projects are now being implemented, and construction and restoration work is underway. The projects include the construction of airports in Fuzuli, Zangilan [both already completed] and Lachin.

Besides, the guests were informed about the upcoming work on the restoration of the city of Fuzuli.

Then the participants of the visit got acquainted with the consequences of the Armenian vandalism in Merdinli village. They were informed that the Armenian vandals plundered and razed this village, as well as other previously occupied cities and villages to the ground. All houses, and social facilities were destroyed, households were destroyed, the mosque in Merdinli village was used as a barn, and the tombstones in the village cemetery were destroyed.

Furthermore, Tabrizli and Razmi were informed about the mine contamination of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, as well as the demining process.