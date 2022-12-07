Azerbaijani FM receives credential copy of new French ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the newly appointed French Ambassador to the country Anne Boillon on December 7, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Minister Bayramov received copies of Ambassador Anne Boillon's credentials and wished her success in her new post.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-France relations, the regional situation, the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the peace agenda, and other issues.

Speaking of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister Bayramov updated the ambassador on the peace agenda, and Azerbaijan's peace efforts, as well as outlined Armenian provocations and threats to the country.

The minister stressed that the biased attitude of France, the country's parliamentary resolutions deal a blow to the Azerbaijan-France ties, impeding the peace process.

Boillon thanked Bayramov for the welcome and noted that she would make efforts to promote the development of relations between the countries.