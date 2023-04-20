Heydar Aliyev Center hosts "Karabakhname" play with new finale after historic victory (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The "Karabakhname" show, based on famous Azerbaijani playwright Ilyas Afandiyev's "The Ruler and His Daughter" play was staged on April 19 at the Heydar Aliyev Center within the framework of the "Heydar Aliyev and National Theater Art" project dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader, Trend reports.

Directed by People's Artist Maraim Farzalibayov, the play told a story of the XVIII century Karabakh khanate, in particular about the socio-political and family life of the ruler of Karabakh, Ibrahim Khan.

Ibrahim Khan was played by People's Artist Kazim Abdullayev. Other actors in the play included Masma Aslangizi, Ali Nur, Firangiz Mutallimova, Haji Ismayilov, Rafig Azimov, Ramiz Malik, and Honored Artists Elnar Garayev, Elkhan Guliyev, Elshan Jabrayilov, Amina Babayeva, Kazim Hasanguliyev, and others.

The play was presented by the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater under the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Culture Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The play was first presented in 1996. It was a great success, and on September 20, 1997, National Leader Heydar Aliyev watched it with interest on the stage of the National Drama Theater. After the performance, at a meeting with the creative staff, Heydar Aliyev highly appreciated the work and noted the importance of its distribution.

Furthermore, he also noted the significance of the play from the point of view of propaganda, both the history of Azerbaijan and patriotic feelings, especially among young people. During that same meeting, he mentioned the importance of making a feature film based on this play. The two-part film "The Fate of the Ruler", was presented in 2008 as part of the 85th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

"Karabakhname", on the other hand was first presented on March 10, 2011. This time, the "Karabakhname", after the victory of Azerbaijan in the 2020 second Karabakh war, was presented with a new ending.