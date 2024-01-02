Macron accused of disrespecting France's national flag

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism for choosing an unconventional backdrop, omitting the traditional display of the French and EU flags during a recent address.

It has stirred discontent among the opposition and the general public.

Florian Philippot, leader of the Patriot Party, noted that Macron personally directed the removal of the French flag.

"The French flag behind Macron disappeared at his request! Remove our national flag?!" he exclaimed.

Ordinary citizens expressed their dismay on social media, with some stating, "Vote for THIS? He is not interested in and does not need France; Macron is engaged in political games."