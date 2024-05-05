Azerbaijan may call for peace between warring states during COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan may invite countries to conclude a truce during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with The Guardian, Trend reports.

The Guardian recalls that most countries in the world conclude a truce during the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

"We are holding discussions with different partners about a truce during COP29, as during the Olympics. But this is at an early stage of discussion. This will require additional consultations and discussions," said Hajiyev.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is making and will continue to make additional efforts to make COP29 another success story in the field of peace and a conference for achieving peace, along with the challenge of combating climate change.

"We are working to advance the peace agenda. The climate crisis is likely to worsen food and water shortages and could increase migration, increasing pressure on states and potentially causing border problems.

Security has many elements and it cannot be denied that climate impacts, environmental change or environmental issues are relevant to national security and peace," said Hajiyev.