Armenia ceases participation in financing activities of CSTO (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Armenia ceases participation in financing the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), according to the country's Foreign Ministry, Trend reports via the local media.

“Armenia will refrain from joining the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council of November 23, 2023, 'On the CSTO budget for 2024' and from participating in the financing of the organization’s activities envisaged by it, while not objecting to the adoption of this decision in a limited format,” the ministry explained.

Earlier, the country's Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said that the CSTO does not exist as a mechanism on which member countries, Russia, Armenia, and others, can hope.

“This is justified by the reaction of the CSTO and the statements of some member countries. Our society tells us: why do you continue to remain a member of the CSTO? Frankly speaking, I do not have an answer to this question,” Pashinyan noted.

