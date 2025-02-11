We attach special importance to comprehensive development of interstate relations with Iran - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

"We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Relations between our countries stem from common historical, religious and cultural values of our peoples, who are bound together by strong ties.

At present, our countries fruitfully cooperate across economic, trade, transport, energy, and other domains. There are favorable opportunities to further expand the scope of our mutual interaction and enrich it with new content.

I believe that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and cooperation will continue to evolve and strengthen based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness for the prosperity of our countries, and for the regional stability and security," President Ilham Aliyev said.