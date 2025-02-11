President Ilham Aliyev approves Action plan on declaration of 2025 as Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the “Plan of Actions in connection with the declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan,” Trend reports.

According to the decree, coordination and control over the implementation of activities provided for in the Action Plan approved by this decree should be carried out by the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was tasked to resolve issues arising from this decree.