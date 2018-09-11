ASAN Viza issues more than 760K visas (PHOTO)

11 September 2018 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 11

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

From May 15, 2018 to the present, 760,782 visas have been issued to foreigners and stateless persons, the head of the Public Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) Elnur Niftaliyev told Trend on Sept. 11.

Some 587,557 of the visas were issued through ASAN Viza and 173,225 at the international airports of Azerbaijan.

Visa issuance through ASAN Viza terminals in international airports began on May 15, 2018.

"Electronic visas for foreigners and stateless persons are issued at international airports in Baku, Ganja, Gabala and Lankaran. Airport employees serve them in Azerbaijani, English, French, Spanish, German, Turkish, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Norwegian, Russian, Hebrew and Urdu," the head of the department said.

Citizens of 15 countries (Bahrain, UAE, South Korea, China, Iran, Israel, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey and Japan) can get a visa through ASAN Viza at the airport.

In January-June 2018, some 1.325 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 10.2 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

The number of foreign citizens who arrived in Azerbaijan last year increased by 449,215 people (20 percent) compared to 2016, amounting to 2,691,998 people.

In 2018, the tourist flow from Iran, the UAE, Russia and Georgia to Azerbaijan has increased.

ASAN Viza portal operates in seven languages - Azerbaijani, English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Persian and Russian.

On average, a foreign citizen can receive a visa in two minutes.

ASAN Viza electronic visas are issued for citizens of 95 countries.

The entire system is fully automated, and through the website www.eviza.gov.az, applicants can obtain a standard visa within three days before arrival in Azerbaijan, whereas an urgent visa can be obtained within three hours.

