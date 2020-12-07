Rivals of Azerbaijani national football team at 2022 World Cup have become known
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
Trend:
The online draw for the qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar took place in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, Trend reports citing AFFA.
Following the draw, the Azerbaijani national team will compete for reaching the final stage of the 2022 World Cup in Group A with teams from Portugal, Serbia, Ireland and Luxembourg.
