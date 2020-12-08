Azerbaijan avenue and Karabakh quarter open in Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
By Samir Ali – Trend:
"Azerbaijan" avenue opened in Turkey on Dec. 8, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Center for International Studies Samir Adigozalli, who attended the opening ceremony, told Trend.
Adigozalli stressed that the avenue is located in Van province.
“Along with "Azerbaijan" avenue, the Karabakh quarter opened in the province,” the chairman said.
"An Azerbaijani delegation headed by head of the International Diaspora Center Ismayil Aghayev attended the event,” Adigozalli added. “The officials of the Van province, representatives of the intelligentsia, and the public also attended the ceremony."
