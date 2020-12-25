Azerbaijan to impose fees for mandatory health insurance (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.25

Trend:

Those working in the state and oil sectors, non-state and non-oil sectors, individuals performing work (services) on the basis of civil contracts of a legal nature, and individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan will pay the fees for mandatory health insurance from January 1, 2021 in accordance with the law on “Health insurance”, Trend reports on Dec.25 referring to the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance.

Employers and employees working in the state and oil sectors will pay a monthly fee for mandatory health insurance in the amount of 2 percent of the amount up to 8,000 manat ($4,705) of the monthly wage fund and 0.5 percent of the amount over 8,000 manat ($4,705) of the wage fund.