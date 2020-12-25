Employment to be priority in liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Employment will be a priority in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remark at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The minister stressed that the ministry is implementing numerous programs to organize professional courses to ensure employment.