Employment to be priority in liberated Azerbaijani lands - minister

Society 25 December 2020 20:20 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Employment will be a priority in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remark at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 25.

The minister stressed that the ministry is implementing numerous programs to organize professional courses to ensure employment.

