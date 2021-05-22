Azerbaijan confirms 352 more COVID-19 cases, 720 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 352 new COVID-19 cases, 720 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, Trend reports on May 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 332,235 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 319,991 of them have recovered, and 4,851 people have died. Currently, 7,393 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,841 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,446,033 tests have been conducted so far.
