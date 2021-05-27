Baku holds opening ceremony of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The opening ceremony of the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 27, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

A parade of flags of the countries participating in the World Championships was held at the ceremony. The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

Oaths were made on behalf of the referees, gymnasts and coaches, who once again reminded of the observance of the principles of healthy competition, fair refereeing and fairness in sports. On behalf of the gymnasts, the oath was made by Azerbaijani athlete Akif Karimli.

Then, a dance performance called Look of the heart, which was prepared by the Dance Ability Azerbaijan inclusive dance group, was demonstrated.

The dance composition, during which the Azerbaijani Ay Lachin folk song was performed, was presented by Pakiza Samadova, Ulviya Garayeva, Zarifa Babayeva, Elvina Aliyeva, Nazrin Mustafayeva, Kamran Zeynalov Ismayil Musayev.

The 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships is one of the large-scale competitions being held by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time is being held on May 27 and will last till May 29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories. At the Championships, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.